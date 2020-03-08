Hawks' John Collins: Strong effort despite loss

Collins contributed 27 points (9-16 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 6-7 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block in 39 minutes during Saturday's 118-101 loss at Memphis.

Collins has topped the 20-point plateau in seven of his last eight games, and he is forming a deadly one-two punch alongside Trae Young. The former first-round pick has looked extremely hot since the All-Star break, averaging 24.0 points, 9.3 rebounds 1.6 blocks and shooting 60.9 percent from the field in his last nine contests.