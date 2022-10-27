Collins amassed 19 points (9-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds, four blocks and one steal across 36 minutes during Wednesday's 118-113 win over Detroit.

Collins was at it again Wednesday, turning back the clock with a strong two-way effort. After a down season in 2021-22, Collins appears to be fully healthy and ready to roll. He was slept on in a number of drafts but for those lucky enough to snare him, the rewards have been plentiful. While we could see his rebounding and block numbers come down at some point, the scope for him to be a top-40 player is very much a realistic goal.