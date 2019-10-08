Hawks' John Collins: Strong start to preseason
Collins supplied 13 points (5-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one block across 22 minutes during the Hawks' 133-109 preseason loss to the Pelicans on Monday.
Collins dealt with a hip strain to open camp, but as he demonstrated Monday, he's over the injury. The third-year big man will look to play a full 82 games for the first time in his career after taking a big leap forward during his 2018-19 sophomore campaign, averaging 19.5 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists across 61 games. Collins will once again serve as a linchpin of the Atlanta offense alongside Trae Young, although it's worth noting the offseason saw the signing of a highly capable backup at power forward in Jabari Parker.
