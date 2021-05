Collins scored 18 points (5-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-8 FT) with six rebounds, two blocks and one assist in a 120-116 victory over the Wizards on Wednesday.

Collins scored 15-plus points and added six-plus rebounds for the fourth time in his last five contests. Over that stretch, the forward has averaged 19.0 points (on an impressive 64.2 percent shooting from the field and 47.1 percent shooting from three), 6.6 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per game.