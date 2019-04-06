Hawks' John Collins: Struggles from downtown

Collins accumulated 20 points (8-18 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, an assist and a steal over 34 minutes Friday against the Magic.

Despite his inability to knock down a trey, Collins finished with 20 points for the fourth time in the last five contests. The 21-year-old is averaging 19.5 points, 9.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists over 59 games with two matchups remaining in the regular season.