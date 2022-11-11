Collins provided 11 points (3-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 26 minutes during Thursday's 104-95 win over the 76ers.

Collins went just 1-of-5 from the field in the first half while also knocking down both of his free-throw attempts for a total of four points. He made only two more shots in the second half while not recording more than one field goal in any quarter. The Hawks power forward also failed to reach double-digit rebounds for the fourth-straight game after reaching that mark in six of his first eight contests to begin the season.