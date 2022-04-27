Collins finished Tuesday's 97-94 loss to Miami with seven points (3-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and two rebounds across 26 minutes.

Collins couldn't make much of an impact during the Round 1 series, though it seemed like he may have been rushed back from finger and foot injuries in the wake of Clint Capela suffering a knee injury during the do-or-die play-in game against the Cavaliers. Collins failed to score more than 13 points in any of the five games against the Heat, and he never crossed the 30-minute threshold.