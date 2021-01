Collins posted 10 points (3-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, five assists and a block in 34 minutes during Saturday's loss against the Cavaliers.

Collins produced a balanced output, but he had problems with his shot -- he needed 10 field-goal attempts to record 10 points. Those shooting woes haven't been an issue for him this season, though, as he is shooting 54.3 percent from the field through six games.