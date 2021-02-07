Collins contributed 19 points (6-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and three blocks across 34 minutes in Saturday's win over the Raptors.
Collins ended short of both the 20-point mark and a double-double, but he still found a way to stuff the stat sheet while swatting three or more shots for the third time this season. Collins has now scored in double figures in eight straight games, a span in which he's also racked up two double-doubles.
More News
-
Hawks' John Collins: Erupts for 35 points•
-
Hawks' John Collins: Another strong scoring effort•
-
Hawks' John Collins: Contributes 17 points in win•
-
Hawks' John Collins: Collects 21 points in OT loss•
-
Hawks' John Collins: Bounces back against Bucks•
-
Hawks' John Collins: Worst performance of season Friday•