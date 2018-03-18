Collins suffered a left ankle injury during Saturday's game against the Bucks and will not return, Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Collins appeared to roll the ankle late in the second half of Saturday's contest, eventually hobbling to the locker room. He'll finish the night with an impressive 15-point, 12-rebound double-double across 26 minutes. Look for him to have additional tests on the ankle following the game, which should give us a better indication for whether or not he could miss some time. For now, tentatively consider Collins questionable for Tuesday's game against the Jazz.