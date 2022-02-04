Collins suffered a shoulder injury during Thursday's game against the Suns, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports. He finished the game with 19 points (8-13 FG, 3-5 3PT), 10 rebounds and one assist in 31 minutes.
The extent of the injury is not yet clear, though it was severe enough to force him from the contest in the second half. He'll likely be re-evaluated Friday morning to determine his availability for Friday's matchup with Toronto.
