Collins has a right shoulder strain and has been ruled out for the rest of Wednesday's preseason matchup with the Cavaliers.

Collins played 14 minutes prior to the injury, posting four points (1-3 FG, 2-4 FT), four rebounds, one assist, two blocks and two turnovers. He'll likely have the shoulder reevaluated following Wednesday's contest, which should give us a better indication if he'll miss more time. For now, consider him questionable ahead of Monday's matchup with the Grizzlies.

