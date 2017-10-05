Hawks' John Collins: Suffers shoulder strain Wednesday
Collins has a right shoulder strain and has been ruled out for the rest of Wednesday's preseason matchup with the Cavaliers.
Collins played 14 minutes prior to the injury, posting four points (1-3 FG, 2-4 FT), four rebounds, one assist, two blocks and two turnovers. He'll likely have the shoulder reevaluated following Wednesday's contest, which should give us a better indication if he'll miss more time. For now, consider him questionable ahead of Monday's matchup with the Grizzlies.
