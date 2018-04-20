Hawks' John Collins: Superb rookie season
Collins averaged 10.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists over 74 games played with Atlanta during the 2017-18 NBA season.
Collins had a superb rookie season as he finished the season shooting 57.6 percent from the floor and 71.5 percent from the free-throw line. The rookie's highest scoring output came on Nov. 20 and Mar. 15 when he dropped 21 points in each game. Collins is signed for next year with Atlanta where he will make about $2.3 million.
