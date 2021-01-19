Collins tallied 15 points (6-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and four blocks across 36 minutes during Monday's 108-97 win over Minnesota.

The four blocks marked a season high for Collins as he rebounded from his first single-digit scoring game of the season with a strong all-around effort. The 23-year-old is up to 1.0 block per game as a result of this defensive display after he averaged 1.6 per contest last season.