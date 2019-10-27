Hawks' John Collins: Swats four shots
Collins scored nine points (4-8 FG, 0-1 3PT, 1-4 FT) to go along with 12 rebounds, four blocks and one assist during Atlanta's 103-99 win over Orlando on Saturday.
Collins was a bit erratic from the field after making just four of his eight shots, but recorded double-digit rebounds for the second straight game while also protecting the paint effectively. He could be in line for a tough matchup on Monday against Joel Embiid and the 76ers.
