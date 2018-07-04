Hawks' John Collins: Tallies 19 points in summer league loss
Collins had a strong showing in Tuesday's 103-81 summer league loss the Spurs, posting 19 points (7-14 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 5-9 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 23 minutes.
Collins was fairly quiet in Monday's summer league opener, but made it a point to step up his game and make himself a focal point Tuesday. He posted a team-high 19 points and clearly showed throughout the game his experience as an actual NBA player. However, Collins did suffer a couple of injury scares, including taking a shot to his face on a dunk attempt. As a result, it wouldn't be surprising if the Hawks shut Collins down for the rest of the summer league, or at least the next game or two. Keep an eye out for updates on his availability ahead of Thursday's contest.
