Collins dropped 21 points (8-11 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds and two assists over 29 minutes Wednesday in the loss to the 76ers.

While the Hawks have connected on a combined 36.1 percent of their shots the last two games, Collins has been the lone bright spot, making 73.7 percent of his attempts. He isn't lighting up the scoreboard like Trae Young, who missed his fourth straight game with an ankle injury, but he's still averaging 18.3 points and 6.3 rebounds in Young's absence.