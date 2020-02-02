Hawks' John Collins: Third straight double-double
Collins posted 26 points (11-20 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-5 FT) and 11 rebounds in 33 minutes during Saturday's 123-100 loss at Dallas.
Aside from notching three straight double-doubles, Collins has also topped the 25-point plateau in four of his last six games and has settled himself as Atlanta's second-best scoring option behind Trae Young. A rash of injuries in Atlanta's frontcourt and Young's uncertain availability for Monday's home matchup against the Celtics could result in Collins being a top play across all formats in the team's upcoming matchup.
