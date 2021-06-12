Collins delivered 23 points (10-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and seven rebounds across 33 minutes in Friday's loss to the 76ers.

Collins ended just three boards shy of putting up what would've been his first double-double since May 1, but he was quite effective from the field and that bodes well for his chances of remaining a key cog in the Hawks offensive scheme. Perhaps more importantly, he bounced back from an ugly effort in Game 2, where he ended with just eight points while shooting 4-for-11 from the field.