Collins (ankle) underwent an MRI on Oct. 2, revealing mild inflammation. He then underwent a non-surgical procedure Oct. 8, which will sideline him through at least Oct. 22, at which time he will be re-evaluated.

Collins will miss at least the Hawks' first three regular-season games. It doesn't appear the injury is serious, though Collins undergoing a procedure, even if non-surgical, isn't encouraging. While he's sidelined, Omari Spellman is a strong candidate to see extended run. It's possible coach Lloyd Pierce opts to shift Taurean Prince more to the power forward, which would open up time for DeAndre' Bembry and Kevin Huerter.