Collins scored 33 points (13-18 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT) to go along with eight rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across across 38 minutes in Wednesday's loss to the Mavericks.

Collins posted a 79.9 true-shooting percentage to top 30 points for the second time in his last four games. Also encouraging were his defensive contributions, as both his 0.5 steals and 1.0 blocks per game are significant downturns from the 2019-20 campaign. Even so, Collins' trajectory is positive, as he topped 20 points only twice in his first 13 games, but has reached the milestone six times in his last 11 contests.