Hawks' John Collins: Unlikely to play Tuesday

Collins is considered doubtful for Tuesday's game against San Antonio for load management purposes.

Collins has played in the last 12 games for Atlanta, so he's likely to get a night off simply for rest during the first half of a back-to-back. He's averaging 19.0 points, 9.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.5 blocks over that 12-game span.

