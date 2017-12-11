Collins (shoulder) has been upgraded to questionable for Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers, KL Chouinard of ATLand29.com reports.

Collins has been sidelined since the start of December with a sprained AC joint in his left shoulder, missing a total of five games during that span. He was originally given a 2-to-3 week timetable, so if he's able to give a go, this would be a much earlier return than expected. Look for Collins to test out the injury during Tuesday's morning shootaround, and potentially pregame warmups, before a final decision is made on his availability. If cleared, Collins should see a sizable role in the frontcourt right away with both Mike Muscala (ankle) and Dewayne Dedmon (leg) still out.