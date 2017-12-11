Collins (shoulder) has been upgraded to questionable for Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers, KL Chouinard of ATLand29.com reports.

Collins has been sidelined since the start of December with a sprained AC joint in his left shoulder, missing a total of five games during that span. He was originally given a 2-to-3 week timetable, so if he's able to give a go, this would be a much earlier return than expected. Look for Collins to test out the injury during Tuesday's morning shootaround, and potentially pregame warmups, before a final decision is made on his availability. If cleared, Collins should see a sizable role in the frontcourt right away with both Mike Muscala (ankle) and Dewayne Dedmon (leg) still out.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop