Hawks' John Collins: Upgraded to questionable for Tuesday
Collins (shoulder) has been upgraded to questionable for Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers, KL Chouinard of ATLand29.com reports.
Collins has been sidelined since the start of December with a sprained AC joint in his left shoulder, missing a total of five games during that span. He was originally given a 2-to-3 week timetable, so if he's able to give a go, this would be a much earlier return than expected. Look for Collins to test out the injury during Tuesday's morning shootaround, and potentially pregame warmups, before a final decision is made on his availability. If cleared, Collins should see a sizable role in the frontcourt right away with both Mike Muscala (ankle) and Dewayne Dedmon (leg) still out.
More News
-
Hawks' John Collins: Out 2-3 weeks with shoulder sprain•
-
Hawks' John Collins: Out Saturday, MRI on tap•
-
Hawks' John Collins: Injures shoulder in loss•
-
Hawks' John Collins: Heads to locker room Thursday•
-
Hawks' John Collins: Starts and double-doubles versus Clippers•
-
Hawks' John Collins: Will get first career start Wednesday•
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...