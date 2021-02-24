Collins (concussion) will be a game-time decision for Wednesday's matchup against Boston, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Collins was evaluated for a concussion Wednesday, and by virtue of the fact that he hasn't been ruled out, it appears he likely passed the team's tests. Even so, there's still a chance the big man could be held out of Wednesday's game, so be sure to check in on his status before locking him into any DFS lineups. Collins departed Tuesday's loss to Cleveland after putting up 13 points and three rebounds in 13 minutes.