Collins (ankle) will miss the Hawks' final two preseason games, KL Chouinard of Hawks.com reports. "He's obviously got something going with the ankle," head coach Lloyd Pierce said. "I'm not smart enough to know the terms, I just know it's an ankle concern. He will be out. He won't play either of the two (remaining) preseason games. Just trying to get him ready."

Collins is nursing an ankle injury, which he picked up during Sunday's game, and he'll miss Wednesday's matchup with the Spurs, as well as Friday's game in Miami. The hope is that the extra rest will allow him to be at 100 percent for Atlanta's regular season opener on Oct. 17.