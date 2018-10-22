Collins is scheduled to meet with doctors Monday to have his inflamed left ankle re-evaluated, Chris Vivlamore of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Collins required a non-surgical procedure earlier this month to address the injury, prompting the Hawks to hold him out for their first three games of the regular season. Now two weeks removed from the procedure, Atlanta will check in on Collins and see how he responded to the extended rest. Even if Collins is cleared to resume on-court activity this week, it seems more likely than not that he'll miss at least Wednesday's game against the Mavericks while he attempts to regain conditioning. With the Hawks playing in only two games this week and Collins' status uncertain for both contests, it's probably best for fantasy owners to continue stashing him on their bench or injured list.