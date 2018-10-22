Hawks' John Collins: Will be reevaluated Tuesday
Collins (ankle) is set to be reevaluated Tuesday, Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Collins has missed the first three games of the season with an ankle injury, and he was initially set to be evaluated Monday. However, the Hawks ended up getting the day off on the heels of a three-game road swing, so an update on Collins' status should come a day later than expected. The best-case scenario is Collins being cleared for Wednesday's home matchup against Dallas, but at this point it's unclear how realistic that may be.
