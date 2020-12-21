Collins and the Hawks will not come to terms on a contract extension, meaning Collins will become a restricted free agent in the summer of 2021, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

This isn't overly surprising, but whether or not the Hawks will bring back Collins next summer will remain a key plot point over the course of the season. The 2017 first-round pick has turned into one of the NBA's best young big men, and he's coming off of a season in which he averaged 21.6 points, 10.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.6 blocks per game. However, Collins' offensive contributions far exceed his value on the defensive end, making him somewhat of a troublesome fit on a roster built around perhaps the league's worst individual defender in Trae Young.