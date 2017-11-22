Hawks' John Collins: Will get first career start Wednesday
Collins will draw his first career start at power forward for Wednesday's game against the Clippers due to Luke Babbitt (back) being sidelined, Michael Cunningham of the Atlanta-Journal Constitution reports.
While the start doesn't necessarily guarantee him more minutes, Collins has been playing well as of late, arguably making him deserving of the start and additional playing time. Over the past four contests, the rookie has posted 16.3 points and 7.5 rebounds across 26.3 minutes per game while shooting 76.9 percent from the field.
