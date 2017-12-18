Hawks' John Collins: Will have restrictions again Monday
Collins is still expected to have some restrictions during Monday's game against the Heat, Michael Cunningham of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Collins has played in the last two contests following a six-game absence because of shoulder injury, logging 20 and 24 minutes, respectively, during that span. He's seen some limitations on his playing time and coach Mike Budenholzer indicated that would be the case once again Monday while they ease him back into a full workload. Look for Collins to see minutes in the mid-20's if that holds true, though he could see his role grow over the next few times out.
