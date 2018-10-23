Hawks' John Collins: Will miss at least six games
Collins (ankle) will be re-evaluated on Nov. 4, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
The expectation was that Collins would miss multiple games, but with an initial timetable now given, it's confirmed that the second-year forward will be sidelined for the next six games at the very least. His extended absence should continue to open up frontcourt minutes for young frontcourt players like Omari Spellman and Alex Poythress.
