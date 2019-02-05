Hawks' John Collins: Will not return Monday

Collins suffered a facial laceration in Monday's game against the Wizards and will not return.

Collins suffered the injury in the first half of Monday's game. It's unclear if he will be forced to miss any more time, so he should be considered questionable for Thursday's game against the Raptors at this time. More information should come out on his status following Monday's game. In his absence, Alex Len and Omari Spellman should see an increased role.