Hawks' John Collins: Will not return Monday
Collins suffered a facial laceration in Monday's game against the Wizards and will not return.
Collins suffered the injury in the first half of Monday's game. It's unclear if he will be forced to miss any more time, so he should be considered questionable for Thursday's game against the Raptors at this time. More information should come out on his status following Monday's game. In his absence, Alex Len and Omari Spellman should see an increased role.
More News
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...