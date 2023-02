Collins (head evaluation) has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Knicks.

Collins will finish Wednesday's tilt with eight points, two rebounds and one block across 22 minutes. Trent Forrest, Saddiq Bey and Jalen Johnson are likely to pick up his vacated minutes. Collins will have the entirety of the All-Star break to heal up before the Hawks take on the Cavaliers on Feb. 24.