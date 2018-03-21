Hawks' John Collins: Will remain out Thursday
Collins (ankle) has officially been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Kings, Michael Cunningham of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Collins missed Tuesday's game against the Jazz with a sprained left ankle and with the team headed into a back-to-back set, he'll miss at least one of those contests after being ruled out Thursday. Mike Muscala, who posted eight points, five rebounds, two steals and a block across 30 minutes in a start Tuesday, should once again work with the top unit in Collins' place. In addition to being ruled out Thursday, Collins can also be considered highly questionable ahead of Friday's matchup with the Warriors.
