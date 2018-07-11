Hawks' John Collins: Will remain out Wednesday
Collins (rest) has been ruled out for Wednesday's summer league matchup with the Pacers, Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Head coach Lloyd Pierce previously said that he didn't expect Collins to suit up again in the summer league, so his ruling as out Wednesday is merely a formality. Collins proved to be one of the top talents when on the floor this summer and averaged 19.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.0 assist and 1.0 steal across 25.5 minutes in four games.
