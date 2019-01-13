Hawks' John Collins: Will return Sunday

Collins suffered a sprained left ankle during Sunday's game against the Bucks, and he will return, Chris Vivlamore of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Collins suffered the injury in the third quarter. He headed to the locker room to get the ankle re-taped, but he's back on the bench now. The ankle is something that should be watched over the next couple of days, however it doesn't seem to be anything serious.

