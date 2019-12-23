Hawks' John Collins: Will start, won't have minutes limit

Collins, who will start Monday's game against Cleveland, won't have a minutes restriction, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Collins will jump right back into a full workload in his return from a 25-game suspension for a violation of the league's drug policy. In the five games prior to the extended absence, the 22-year-old forward was averaging 17.0 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.0 blocks, 1.8 threes and 1.0 steal in 32.2 minutes.