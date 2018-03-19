Hawks' John Collins: Will travel with team on road trip
Collins (ankle) will travel with the Hawks on their upcoming, five-game road trip, Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Collins suffered a left ankle injury during Saturday's loss to Milwaukee, and while the team is yet to officially update his status, it's nonetheless encouraging that he's making the road trip, which begins Tuesday night in Utah. The rookie should be considered questionable for that contest until further notice.
More News
-
Hawks' John Collins: Suffers ankle injury Saturday•
-
Hawks' John Collins: Contributes 15 points Sunday•
-
Hawks' John Collins: Scores 14 points Tuesday•
-
Hawks' John Collins: Scores 16 points Friday•
-
Hawks' John Collins: Scores 16 points in victory•
-
Hawks' John Collins: Just misses double-double Friday•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...