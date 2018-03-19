Collins (ankle) will travel with the Hawks on their upcoming, five-game road trip, Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Collins suffered a left ankle injury during Saturday's loss to Milwaukee, and while the team is yet to officially update his status, it's nonetheless encouraging that he's making the road trip, which begins Tuesday night in Utah. The rookie should be considered questionable for that contest until further notice.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories