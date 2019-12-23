Hawks' John Collins: Won't have minutes limit in return
Collins (suspension) will start Monday's game and won't have a minutes restriction, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
After concluding his 25-game suspension for a violation of the NBA's anti-drug policy, Collins could re-enter the starting five at a new position after serving as the power forward on the top unit in his other five outings. Coach Lloyd Pierce foreshadowed a potential move to center for Collins after dropping incumbent Damian Jones out of the rotation both of the past two games, allowing rookie Bruno Fernando to log back-to-back starts. Assuming Collins ends up seeing most of his time at center moving forward, De'Andre Hunter and Jabari Parker would likely handle the bulk of the minutes at power forward.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...