Hawks' John Collins: Won't have minutes limit in return

Collins (suspension) will start Monday's game and won't have a minutes restriction, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

After concluding his 25-game suspension for a violation of the NBA's anti-drug policy, Collins could re-enter the starting five at a new position after serving as the power forward on the top unit in his other five outings. Coach Lloyd Pierce foreshadowed a potential move to center for Collins after dropping incumbent Damian Jones out of the rotation both of the past two games, allowing rookie Bruno Fernando to log back-to-back starts. Assuming Collins ends up seeing most of his time at center moving forward, De'Andre Hunter and Jabari Parker would likely handle the bulk of the minutes at power forward.