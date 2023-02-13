Collins (hip) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup against the Hornets, Sam Perley of the Hornets' official site reports.

Collins has been downgraded from questionable to out due to left hip flexor soreness and will snap a streak of 27 straight appearances. In his absence, Jalen Johnson and AJ Griffin are candidates for increased roles, while Saddiq Bey (recently traded) will also be available to make his Hawks debut. Collins' next chance to suit up will come Wednesday against the Knicks, which is Atlanta's final contest before the All-Star break.