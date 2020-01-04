Play

Hawks' John Collins: Won't play Saturday

Collins (back) will not play Saturday against the Pacers, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Collins played 22 minutes Friday against the Celtics before leaving with a back contusion. The Hawks aren't concerned about a long-term injury, but he'll wind up missing at least one game. Bruno Fernando and Damian Jones will start in the front court in his absence.

More News
Our Latest Stories