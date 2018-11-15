Hawks' John Collins: Won't play Thursday
Collins (ankle) is out Thursday against the Nuggets, Chris Vivlamore of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Collins was deemed doubtful for the contest, so it's not a surprise that he'll remain sidelined. Still, his status implied he's making tangible progress in his recovery. His next chance to take the floor arrives Saturday against the Pacers.
