Collins (shoulder) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers, Michael Cunningham of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Collins will miss his sixth straight game Tuesday with a sprained AC joint in his left shoulder. He was originally listed as questionable for Tuesday's contest, so there was some hope he might be ready ahead of his 2-to-3 week timetable. But, ultimately, he's been ruled out. His next chance to take the court will come Thursday when the Hawks face the Pistons.