Collins (finger, foot) has been ruled out for Wednesday's play-in game against the Hornets, Brad Rowland of PeachtreeHoops.com reports.

Hawks head coach Nate McMillan said Tuesday that the forward has been playing 4-on-4, but he won't be rushed back for the matchup against Charlotte. Per Chris Kirschner of The Athletic, Collins is also unlikely to play Friday if the Hawks advance to the next round of the play-in tournament. In his absence, Clint Capela, Danilo Gallinari, De'Andre Hunter and Onyeka Okongwu are expected to shoulder the majority of Atlanta's frontcourt duties, but Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, Jalen Johnson and Kevin Knox are also candidates to crack the rotation.