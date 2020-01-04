Play

Hawks' John Collins: Won't return Friday

Collins has been ruled out for the remainder of Friday's game against the Celtics due to a back contusion, Mike Conti of the Atlanta Hawks Radio Network reports.

Collins took a hard fall in the second half of Friday's matchup, and after being re-evaluated in the locker room, the team has ruled him out for the rest of the night. It's unclear if he'll be ready to go for Saturday's contest against the Pacers.

