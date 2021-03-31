Collins won't return to Tuesday's game against Phoenix due to a left ankle sprain, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Collins suffered a sprained left ankle sometime during the first half of Tuesday's matchup. Although it's unclear how severe his injury may be at the moment, this may be Collins' first issue with results in an absence for at least one game, as the forward has played in all 47 games this season. Danilo Gallinari will likely see increased run with Collins out for the remainder of the game Tuesday.