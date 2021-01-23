Collins recorded four points (2-8 FG), seven rebounds, two assists and one block in 28 minutes during Friday's 116-98 win over the Timberwolves.

Collins' box score production was limited by seeing just 28 minutes due to the blowout. That said, he could see less usage and fewer minutes moving forward, as Danilo Gallinari made his return to the rotation Friday, seeing 15 minutes. We should expect Gallinari to trend closer to minutes in the mid-20s moving forward, which complicates Collins' playing time. It appears Collins and the Hawks are headed toward a divorce sooner than later after the two sides failed to reach an agreement on a contract extension, but until Collins finds himself in a better basketball situation, fantasy managers shouldn't be surprised if his fantasy production begins to fall by the wayside. When Collins sees minutes in the 20s, he's averaging just 12.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists.