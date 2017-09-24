Hawks' John Jenkins: Joins Atlanta for training camp

Jenkins agreed to a training camp deal with the Hawks on Sunday, Michael Scotto of Basketball Insiders reports.

Jenkins locked up one of the last roster spots with the Suns a season ago, but ended up taking part in just four games before being waived in January. He'll now join Atlanta for training camp ahead of the upcoming campaign, though he faces an uphill battle for making the final roster. Even if he does make the team, Jenkins would likely just fill a role as a deep reserve, which should keep him off the fantasy radar.