Kuminga is questionable for Wednesday's game versus the Bucks with left knee inflammation, per Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network.

Kuminga continues to be plagued by a nagging knee issue, which delayed his Hawks debut upon his arrival from Golden State. If the dynamic forward is unable to give it a go Wednesday, Zaccharie Risacher would be worthy of streaming consideration in shallow leagues and Corey Kispert in deeper formats.

