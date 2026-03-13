Kuminga logged two points (0-4 FG, 2-4 FT), nine rebounds and two assists over 19 minutes during Thursday's 108-97 win over the Nets.

Kuminga was the ninth man in the rotation in his first game back from a three-game absence, and while he did a nice job attacking the glass, he also missed all four of his shot attempts and struggled at the line. Consistency has been an issue for Kuminga throughout his career, so it'll be interesting to see if he can bounce back Saturday versus the Bucks.